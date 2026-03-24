Osight SE Green Dot Multi-Reticle Minuteman Review

AmbGun Pistol Red Dot page

https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-pistol/red-dot-sights



This is my fifth review of an enclosed emitter Osight optic in less than one year. Osight is very aggressive in getting new products into the hands of influencers and GunTubers. So you’ll see a flurry of “reviews” released right on the official product release date all paired with promo pricing.





The marketing and terrific packaging surround a product that I’ve found largely equal to the hype. All four previous Osight optics are still functioning. SE red dot atop the Ruger MK III with the MadMacs mount. The rechargeable S model atop the KeyStone Overlander using the Rucker Machine RMSc mount. The Green 6MOA SE atop the KelTec PR57. And the XR model temporarily takes a rest in its box while the RXM becomes the Osight SE Green Multi-Reticle test platform.





Like the “dot only” SE green, the multi reticle green has ten brightness levels, a capable operating temperature range, low deck height, a complete mounting screw kit, and weighs only 28 grams. I do wish the elevation and windage clicks were a bit more distinct.





The “dot only” SE green features a 6 MOA dot. Whereas the multi-reticle green SE has a 2 MOA dot which can be combined with the circle. So ultimately I will deploy the 6 MOA dot only SE on the RXM with the 2 MOA multi reticle getting deployed atop the long range capable KelTec PR57…circle for close range center of mass hits and the smaller 2MOA dot getting hits out to 100 yards.





I don’t bother doing abuse testing since I think that’s largely useless with a sample size of one. I defer to defensive handgun instructors who see hundreds of pistol optics on their firing line. Probably not as brute force rugged as an open emitter Trijicon RMR, but you can get 4 or 5 Osight SE’s for the price of just one RMR. Lots of spares if you’re that paranoid.





Spending my own money and thinking of “opportunity costs”, I prefer the sub 200 Osight allowing me to allocate the $600 savings to higher quality tires for my car. Or for building out a better vehicle first aid kit. Or for purchasing the Warrior Poet Stronger Boy Way kit for my grandson. At least that’s how it works out in my household.





I think these OSight optics are going to force Holosun to be more price competitive. I also think that as these Osight optics continue to build their reputation, we will see their price rise…maybe meet Holosun half way. Currently less than 2 BenFranks, the Osight SE’s are a bargain.





Check out the previous Minuteman reviews of Osight optics including the SE multi reticle red dot.





MSRP: Osight SE GN $219.99

Discount: 15% OFF

Sale Time: March 23rd 20:00 EDT-March 27th 23:59 EDT

Link: https://www.osight.com/s/U3MY2Q