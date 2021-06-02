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YouTube is Afraid of Me
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55 views • June 02, 2021
This video was deleted by YouTube for violating community guidelines, though none could be stated as to which guideline I allegedly violated. Originally uploaded in 2017! When reviewing the video, I found its message to be quite positive and uplifting, especially toward the end of the video when I really dug in to the message I was getting from the cards. I was able to screen copy the video from quarantine to share it here so others can decide for themselves if it was worth taking this video down. I felt it was a positive video with a lot of truth.
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