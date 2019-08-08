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Secret World Government Is Seeking Total Controls Of The Weather
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1553 views • August 08, 2019
Geoengineering taking place in America's skies may be responsible for many of the "natural disasters" that many blame on "climate change". Dane Wigington of geoengineeringwatch.org joins Owen to discuss these changes and what you can expect to come soon.
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