How Soon Would You Like the Lord to Return?

You’re listening to Search the Scriptures Daily, a program in which we encourage everyone who desires to know God’s truth to look to God’s Word for all that is essential for salvation and living one’s life in a way that is pleasing to Him.





We are concluding our discussions of Dave Hunt’s book, When Will Jesus Come? Compelling Evidence for the Soon Return of Christ. The title of the last chapter is, “How Close Are We?” And the answer, as we discussed last week, Dave, depends upon which coming of Jesus a person is considering: His return for true believers in Him in an event called the Rapture, or His return to the earth to rescue Israel from annihilation at Armageddon.





So, Dave, how close are we to either event?