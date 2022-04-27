【Ukraine Rescue】Four Belgian Volunteers Agree With Us That All Global People Should Come Together, Work Together To Take Down the Chinese Communist Party

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【Ukraine Rescue】04/25/2022 Four Belgian volunteers see many people wearing the “TAKE DOWN the Chinese Communist Party” vest just two hours after they came to Medyka camp. Then they come to ask if they could have one and agree with us that all global people should come together, work together to take down the Chinese Communist Party so that we can have peace, love, freedom, democracy and rule of law.