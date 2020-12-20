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Dr. Larry Palevsky — Covid-19 Vaccine Safety Concerns
Dryburgh
Dryburgh
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172 views • December 20, 2020
“but I am afraid, based on the lack of knowledge that we have and the developing knowledge that we have, that the recovery rate from this vaccine won’t be nearly as high as the recovery rate from the illness itself.”
— LARRY PALEVSKY, M.D. (Pediatrician, Northport Wellness Center)

STAY MORE INFORMED DURING THE GREAT RESET - DESPITE BIG TECH'S CENSORSHIP. ▷ https://dryburgh.com/sign-up/ (Posts to Your Inbox - No Spam)

Twitter @DryburghDotCom

https://lbry.tv/@Dryburgh

The original interview recorded 19 Dec 2020 is 85 minutes. I reduced it to 21 minutes. I don't think I lost anything!

Copyright Lorie Ladd.

*** I can no longer upload videos on regular YouTube channel - I was given 2 community strikes Dec 9, for publishing what is in fact great science.

On my existing channel, you may also like 'James Lyons-Weiler — Pathogenic Priming: Coronavirus Vaccine Safety Warning',
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nUn1gZH8M78

NonProfit Educational Fair Use Copyright Section 107 US
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vaccinecoronaviruscovid19
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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