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A plea from Israel
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182 views • March 04, 2021
She doesn’t sound like she’s lying to me. And before we assume normal everyday people are their governments, keep your antisemitism to yourself. This is about REAL human rights and medical freedom/informed consent. This can not stand and must be talked about before it makes its way to us. This is about truth and fighting our toxic media’s all over the world. #StopTheMadness #Covid1984
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