Vampires, Zombies & the Church of Satan Takedown + TOP SECRETS REVEALED
In the incredible testimony of Dave Bryan, his unyielding prayers for the ultimate end of satanist Anton LaVey coincided with the enigmatic demise of the Church of Satan's founder on Halloween night in 1997. This extraordinary event marked the beginning of the Church of Satan's downfall. Now, the question beckons: Do you believe in the existence of vampires and zombies? The answer might just leave you astounded. With insider knowledge at his disposal, Bryan is ready to unveil some truly astonishing secrets about what REALLY goes on!
CONTACT DAVE BRYAN:
Church of Glad Tidings
https://qr.churchofgladtidings.com/p/gtlinks
Truth Social: @gtDave
REGISTER FOR: A Night With the King At th Broadmoor: A Royal Ball
Source: https://youtu.be/FZ76jW3LgE4