A joke from the command of the 59th brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
About 50-80 people have already died in this ditch near Nikolaev, but the brilliant Ukrainian leadership continues to plant them there, like cattle, under our artillery.
This is by the way that some comrades tell us that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have only geniuses in the General Staff, and in NATO there are generally superminds with an iq ~ 900.
