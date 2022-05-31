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CREATING SUSTAINABLE WEALTH
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32 views • May 31, 2022
The issue with a lot of people is that they don't look at wealth from a holistic perspective. That is why for many, wealth doesn't end up being sustainable.
And for many years, I noticed this was a challenge for me too. My trauma and triggers would inevitably come up.
It wasn't until I committed to getting to the bottom of those traumas and deconstructing my conditioning around money, wealth and abundance that I began to see shifts. And I was able to step fully into greater states of sustainable wealth, essentially resolving my traumas around worthiness and deserving.
Since then, I have made it my life's mission to help people break free from financial intermittent. Here is a great episode of The Wealth Witch podcast that touches on the topics of worthiness and deserving on a deeper level. We all need reminders like this. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pMz2mnT8LTo
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteeleba...
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theleahsteele
And for many years, I noticed this was a challenge for me too. My trauma and triggers would inevitably come up.
It wasn't until I committed to getting to the bottom of those traumas and deconstructing my conditioning around money, wealth and abundance that I began to see shifts. And I was able to step fully into greater states of sustainable wealth, essentially resolving my traumas around worthiness and deserving.
Since then, I have made it my life's mission to help people break free from financial intermittent. Here is a great episode of The Wealth Witch podcast that touches on the topics of worthiness and deserving on a deeper level. We all need reminders like this. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pMz2mnT8LTo
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteeleba...
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theleahsteele
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