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1/12/18 #SHITHOLE: Trump Trolls MSM In Advance of #FIREWORKS MLK Day 1/15/18
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3 views • January 04, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
1/12/18 Trump has trolled the media once again to incite the implosion of MSM and expose the REAL shit: Clinton/Bush/Obama destruction of Haiti and other 3rd world nations in order to harvest their children, natural resources and to enact globalist medical genocide on their people.
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Thanks to everyone for your support of this channel. Thank you Freedom lovers!
In this video, I got it wrong about Paul Walker's death. He died in a car crash, which was very likely no accident:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DtcxOg1WYW8
Please read the court documents and Holmseth's letter to AG Sessions: https://www.writeintoaction.com
For information on George HW Bush and the White House pedo ring:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LMaboiBHF8s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7G36VJ5_JZM
A little news on Oprah's racism problem:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TSo42a53h_Q
1/12/18 Trump has trolled the media once again to incite the implosion of MSM and expose the REAL shit: Clinton/Bush/Obama destruction of Haiti and other 3rd world nations in order to harvest their children, natural resources and to enact globalist medical genocide on their people.
To support You Are Free TV:
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
To support with Crypto:
Bitcoin: 1Gn6uy8AnAoH8pQPkaxNfzaceZmj7z5mm4
BCH: 1CDDiCUE2BtXBDJjhrUUFn7WhucotsWfZ
Ether: 0x847729Efdf0d6523197CFa1fA6e191b057849643
Litecoin: LVNzRLJYuwgsxTwhAHTKf7JSicYqYmC5xG
Thanks to everyone for your support of this channel. Thank you Freedom lovers!
In this video, I got it wrong about Paul Walker's death. He died in a car crash, which was very likely no accident:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DtcxOg1WYW8
Please read the court documents and Holmseth's letter to AG Sessions: https://www.writeintoaction.com
For information on George HW Bush and the White House pedo ring:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LMaboiBHF8s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7G36VJ5_JZM
A little news on Oprah's racism problem:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TSo42a53h_Q
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