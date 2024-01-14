THE TALMUD, CHABADISM AND NOAHIDE LAWS - MESSAGE BY DR. CHUCK BALDWIN

Pastor Chuck Baldwin speaks of the United Nations efforts to create a New World Order with it's headquarters in Jerusalem. The Sanhedrin has been recreated and a Third Temple is being built. The Seven Noahide Laws [not Biblical] are to be the basis of the new One World Religion.





THE COMING 7 NOAHIDE LAWS

1. Believe in One G_d - do not worship Idols

2. Do Not Blaspheme - respect and praise G_d

3. Do Not Murder - respect and value human life including unborn babies

4. Do Not Commit Adultery - forbids immoral acts that destroy family life

5. Do Not Steal - respect the property, money and time of others

6. Do Not Eat the Flesh of an Animal While Still Alive - show compassion. Be kind to all of G_d's creations

7. Establish Courts of Justice





While on the surface these may seem reasonable, Law 1 will be used to persecute true Christians, because in Noahide Law, Jesus is considered an idol. Furthermore, true Christians will be guilty of violating Law 2, as equating Jesus to God is considered blasphemy (the same crime the Jews accused Jesus of to the Romans, when he stated He was the Son of God). Law 7 will be used to enforce Laws 1 and 2.





JOHN 16 (words of Jesus to His disciples)

1 These things have I spoken unto you, that ye should not be offended.

2 They shall put you out of the synagogues: yea, the time cometh, that whosoever killeth you will think that he doeth God service.

3 And these things will they do unto you, because they have not known the Father, nor me.