Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
"Israel Targets Ambulances that Move in Southern Areas of Gaza"
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
982 Subscribers
24 views
Published 16 hours ago

"Israel targets ambulances that move in southern areas of Gaza"

A spokesperson for the Gaza Health Ministry talks about the collapsing situation of hospitals in the southern part of the Gaza Strip.

Adding:  Amid the Israeli regime’s indiscriminate attacks on the blockaded Gaza Strip, the death toll of journalists has already risen above 70, most of them Palestinian scribes working for local and international media.

Adding:  The Palestinian Authority‘s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has called for international pressure to halt a planned march by far-right Israeli groups and extremist settlers on al-Aqsa Mosque compound in East al-Quds. 


Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket