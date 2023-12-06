"Israel targets ambulances that move in southern areas of Gaza"
A spokesperson for the Gaza Health Ministry talks about the collapsing situation of hospitals in the southern part of the Gaza Strip.
Adding: Amid the Israeli regime’s indiscriminate attacks on the blockaded Gaza Strip, the death toll of journalists has already risen above 70, most of them Palestinian scribes working for local and international media.
Adding: The Palestinian Authority‘s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has called for international pressure to halt a planned march by far-right Israeli groups and extremist settlers on al-Aqsa Mosque compound in East al-Quds.
