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Retired US Army colonel Douglas Macgregor went on Fox News and told the truth
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236 views • March 01, 2022
Retired US Army colonel Douglas Macgregor went on Fox News and told the truth about what led up to the Russia-Ukraine conflict and why this happened. This has been over a decade in the making, instigated by the West at every turn. The lives destroyed in this war are just pawns to the elites who have much bigger plans for us. Macgregor probably won't be invited back.
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