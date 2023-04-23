Create New Account
The 912 project was for Chinese agents to disrupt the American value system using social media accounts. Miles Guo warned of this exact thing years ago
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 20 hours ago
https://gettr.com/post/p2f4txo276f

The 912 project was for Chinese agents to disrupt the American value system using social media accounts. Miles Guo warned of this exact thing years ago.

912项目是中共特工利用社交媒体扰乱美国的价值体系。郭文贵先生多年前就警告过这一切。

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mosenglish #BillRobinson #ccpsecretpolicestations #takedowntheccp



