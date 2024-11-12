BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Fire-side Chat: 5th Dimension & $$ matters
goodbadliarortruth
goodbadliarortruth
18 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
73 views • 5 months ago

The Great Pyramid in Egypt charts/measures mathematically the Earth's mass ratio to Time relativity. Meaning: There is NO distance in 5-Dimensional Time travel. = You don't go to distant stars. You are already there due to sympathetic[-portal] vibrations! That Pyramid is the tuning fork=center/focus for Earth.

Dr. Fauci is a fraud, but gets more recognition/game-time because he gets a big fat check each month [for now] from the Bankster owned Corporatocracy!

I have been functioning as the Ambassador for the Union of States for a few years. These videos of mine here are one proof. (Too bad for you, most social platforms + The Media personalities have censored them! Just last week, 20 minutes after I posted it: TikTok took my video 'UFOs are "on BreakAways" ' due to it "Not meeting their guide-lines." What ARE their guide-lines? = Only B.S. is allowed! {Truth: The more a subject, or living man or woman, is not allowed by 'the [privately Bankster owned] Media' in reality is what/who you should be paying the most attention to! Soft-censored subjects/people are more fact-based than the B.S./Fauci-"science" THEY keep posting & pushing!})


Which currency should we use & when? The BRICS+++ Alliance Nations have more to do with the timing of the coming American Federation Dollar than what GlobalFamilyGroup provides.

This 36 minute video is singularly more educational than my others, as it presents a comparison between a 5-Dimensional Earth vs. the 2-dimensional Corporate World. Also, a currency based on tradable-assets vs. one of debt.

Fiduciary, Anna Von Reitz's most recent article has a similar message from another angle to The People regarding The corporate-[Fauci=2-dimensional] mind: https://annavonreitz.com/corporatemindset.pdf


Channeling is an extremely poor means of communication via [the lower-half] 5-D demons/spirits/talking-to-your "god!"

Keywords
scienceanti-gravityufociaeconomyrothschildgravityfrauddevilliabilitycreditsovereigndebtnationalpublicbanksvotinglucifercontractdimensionuapimpersonationcoanda
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy