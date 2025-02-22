Mr. President, what’s your secret weapon? - Kash🔥

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
'US would NOT be taking ownership of physical assets in Ukraine' – US Treasury Secretary
In an opinion piece for the Financial Times, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent outlines the potential for a long-term economic partnership between the United States and Ukraine. He says Zelensky himself proposed offering the US a stake in Ukraine's rare earth critical minerals, longing for economic partnership.
Key highlights:
🌏 Bessent emphasizes that Ukraine’s economic future “can be more prosperous than ever,” with a partnership with the US ensuring long-term growth.
🌏 The proposed partnership would focus on funding Ukraine’s reconstruction and development.
🌏 Revenue from Ukraine’s natural resources and assets would be allocated to a fund dedicated to long-term economic development, with the US holding economic and governance rights in future investments.
🌏 Bessent claims that US involvement would eliminate corruption and insider deals.
🌏 Countries that didn’t support Ukraine’s defense would not benefit from the reconstruction.
🌏 The US would not burden Ukraine with additional debt, according to Bessent.