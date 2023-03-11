Pt 2 Matthew 25:25 Jesus Coming, Curse The Wicked Buried Gold in the Ground/Vaults

Revelation 22:2 in the middle of its street. On either side of the river was the tree of life, bearing twelve kinds of fruit, yielding its fruit every month; and the leaves of the tree were for the **healing of the nations.**Read Along: https://resistancechicks.blogspot.com/2023/03/matthew-2525-jesus-coming-curse-wicked.html

The Constitution Can Not Be Destroyed It is "The Power" To Protect Sovereignty

The Constitution Can Not give any American the Right to destroy The Constitution and Turn Power to Another country, a Corporation of Leadership. There is no power to have emergency powers either that would destroy the power and Authority of the Constitution.

It is the Power Above All Men in America that keeps us Safe! From God. God is Above All men. Created all Men. God even created Satan and All the other men on earth. God is Above them All. The Constitution lays out the Fundamentals of God and Civilized Governments which are a gift from God. Governments are servants of God for the good of the People.

Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/video/JMDLlewAm3Yk/

Let's Do It! The Right thing before God. Reversal, Repentance, Fix this. Heal the Nations.

President: go tell those in DC all of Government they are no longer in charge! God is in charge of the government.

President of the United States of America! You work for God Now! You are not your own man. You have been purchased, bought with the highest price! The precious shed blood of the very Son of God! Jesus Christ!





You have work for God to do as President! To Keep The People Safe! Seek God like President General George Washington, John Adams, and Thomas Jefferson! To get answers from Almighty God!

