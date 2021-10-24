Canada Preps for Bio-Digital Convergence; Switzerland Takes to Streets 10/24/2021

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Next, nearly 30,000 people from 197 countries will fly into Glasgow next Sunday to tackle Climate Change. They warn any failure by the Cop26 summit in Glasgow to deliver an agreement on future trans-national climate controls could plunge the world into chaos, sparking migration crises alongside food shortages, political disorder and war.
Australia is preparing for a dual economy of the clean and unclean while hundreds of thousands take to the streets around the world and we've got the amazing videos to show you.
Lastly, as if the current pope couldn't get any more "woke", he's actually calling on BIG TECH to censor even more...
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