On the morning after the full moon Lunar eclipse in Taurus most people experienced what is known as the illusory 11.11 portal or gateless gate to higher illumination. As the Gregorian based calendar system is completely wrong and doesn't take into account the earths natural wobble the 11.11 is a satanic intentional Hypergate that sucks souls into its vortex of eternal deception. Notice that also falls in the middle of Scorpio season and that is the astrology of deception, fake news, being woke and filtered truth so the joke is on humanity! At around 3pm when all light energy was drained from my being and left listless languishing in disbelief on my bed I was plunged first hand into the Divergent and Satanic driven timeline based AI Metaverse and the lucidity of the dream recollection on return to what I believe is still my planer reality was visceral and real. Judge for yourself the journey that all will be asked to take to test the water of filtered consciousness in 2023 sooner than later. The vision used is all AI generated so I'm using to attack these synthetic conscious engines to show just how trance like and mind numbing these videos can be on the human psyche.


