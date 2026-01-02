608: The First Half of the Decade (Clip)

The good news is that we are more than halfway through this insane decade. The bad news is that things appear to be trending in the wrong direction, and one has to consider what will even be left when 2030 arrives?





From the crimes of COVID, to the creation of ESG, to the forced introduction of up to 20 million illegals through the southern border, things in America have changed drastically since the decade began. The intententional destruction of the West started in 2020 and will be completed by the end of the decade, just in time for Agenda 2030 by the United Nations.





