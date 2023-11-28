Giant egg sandwich made with 12 dreamy sandwich eggs filled with crunchy toast

It is a giant sandwich made of 12 eggs.





Thick slices of bread are toasted in several batches to make them crispy, making them a masterpiece with a fluffy texture!





A large amount of butter melts on the surface of the bread, and the moment it mixes with the rich egg is irresistible!





The Big Bang costs between 1,680 and 1,780 yen a drink, and you can take out what you can't eat!