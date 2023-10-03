Ep 6. This Is Strange-Are Demons Already Here? What Do You Think? - This is one of our expats abroad reports shorts. Why do they want us to believe in aliens and UFOs? They're pushing the UFO and alien narrative on the people. The demons built the aliens IMHO. --lol
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.