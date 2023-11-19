Dedicato a chi collabora con chi ci ha chiusi in casa, a chi crede che l'economia si riprenderà, a chi pensa che questo governo ha fatto tutto il "nécessaire" perchè non poteva fare a meno. State sereni e continuate a crederci, dal momento che andrà "UTTO BBENE!"
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.