Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Andrà utto bbene!
channel image
Marco Lucisani Channel
0 Subscribers
4 views
Published Yesterday

Dedicato a chi collabora con chi ci ha chiusi in casa, a chi crede che l'economia si riprenderà, a chi pensa che questo governo ha fatto tutto il "nécessaire" perchè non poteva fare a meno. State sereni e continuate a crederci, dal momento che andrà "UTTO BBENE!"

Keywords
nwopoliticadisinformazionesatira

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket