107 views • 1 month ago

Road of death': Far-East paratroopers DESTROY Ukrainian units FLEEING KURSK REGION

▪️Russia's 83rd Guards Air Assault Brigade turned the only escape route from Kursk – the highway from Sudzha to Yunakovka in Sumy – into a deadly gauntlet for Ukrainian troops.  

▪️Russian paratroopers use drones with fiber optics to destroy equipment of retreating Ukrainian forces, including a NATO-made Humvee.  

▪️The 83rd Brigade destroys Ukrainian equipment and dugouts placed near the 'road of death'.  

▪️Aerial duels also take place above the Sudzha-Yunakovka highway, where drones from the 83rd Brigade shoot down two Ukrainian Baba Yaga hexacopters. 

▪️Since the liberation of Sudzha, attempts by Ukrainian troops to escape to the Sumy region have increased. UAVs from the Ussuri Airborne Brigade continue to eliminate those fleeing.

