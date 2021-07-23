Robert David Steele and Cynthia Ann McKinney

Robert David Steele, a former

CIA spy and creator of the Marine Corps Intelligence Activity, a

long-time CEO and now Chief Enabling Officer of the non-profit Earth

Intelligence Network, was recently nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.

For over thirty years he has been an activist for governance and

intelligence reform. He has teamed up with Cynthia McKinney to sponsor

an educational cross-country tour, #UNRIG: Summer of Peace, that seeks

to show all of us how we can come together to take back the power in the

next 120 days.

Cynthia Ann McKinney is an American politician and activist based in Georgia. As a member of the Democratic Party, she served six terms in the United States House of Representatives. She was the first black woman elected to represent Georgia in the House.[1] She left the Democratic Party and in 2008, ran as the Presidential candidate of the Green Party of the United States.

In Congress, she advocated unsealing records pertaining to the CIA’s role in the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. and the murder of Tupac Shakur.

She continued to criticize the Bush Administration over the 9/11

attacks. She supported anti-war legislation and introduced articles of

impeachment against President Bush, Vice President Dick Cheney, and Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.