BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Trumps First Term was a Resounding Success: His Top Achievements in Focus
Styxhexenhammer666
Styxhexenhammer666Checkmark Icon
2076 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
100 views • December 18, 2020
The wall, first steps act, right to try, no new wars, record low unemployment, the VA reform, downing the TPP, reforming NAFTA, the Abraham Accords, Tax reform...

Website: https://tarlwarwick.net

Support via donation:
Patreon: https://tinyurl.com/y2jothtp
Subscribestar: https://tinyurl.com/yyxov782

My books:
Blogger: https://tinyurl.com/y3tww3om
Wordpress: https://tinyurl.com/y54kofgl

Where to Find Me:
Youtube: https://tinyurl.com/y6zc4quo
Bitchute: https://tinyurl.com/y55lzhlz
Dailymotion: https://tinyurl.com/y6bd35nc
Rumble: https://tinyurl.com/y5692j87
Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/y4fsbqzz
Twitter: https://tinyurl.com/yyle5u6s
Gab: https://tinyurl.com/y2rctakd
Minds: https://tinyurl.com/y3ytf6ut

BTC: 17q1BfF2up8orEKN8DQgpEPX83RfbAZ5QL
ETH: 0x956e7aF6706C3b5E2cf7e15c16c7018c4f42aF79
LTC: LQNJed6vDhR4U4LB7g8jGep4UQ7yeqJdPw
Keywords
trumpwinningdonald trump2020maga
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Major U.S. Banks Detect Unauthorized AI Agents in Customer Accounts

Major U.S. Banks Detect Unauthorized AI Agents in Customer Accounts

Chase Codewell
Riots spark in European countries over rising costs, stagnant wages and crumbling public services

Riots spark in European countries over rising costs, stagnant wages and crumbling public services

Ramon Tomey
Saudi Arabia Postpones Investment Conference

Saudi Arabia Postpones Investment Conference

Sterling Ashworth
AI bubble&#8217;s first major leak: Why the $10T data center boom is starting to crack

AI bubble’s first major leak: Why the $10T data center boom is starting to crack

Ramon Tomey
JPMorgan says Bitcoin may outperform stocks, bonds and gold – but still warns of &#8220;speculative&#8221; risk

JPMorgan says Bitcoin may outperform stocks, bonds and gold – but still warns of “speculative” risk

Belle Carter
Seven States Declare Fuel Emergencies as Trump&#8217;s War Pushes Global Energy Supplies Into Catastrophic Shortage

Seven States Declare Fuel Emergencies as Trump’s War Pushes Global Energy Supplies Into Catastrophic Shortage

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy