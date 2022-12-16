U.S. Congress Strengthens Taiwan’s Defense Support by Up to $10 Billion Over Next 5 Years

https://gnews.org/articles/588593
摘要：12/11/2022 The U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation on December 8 authorizing up to $10 billion in funding to increase security cooperation with Taiwan, among other programs. The actions would help the island fend off Beijing's pressure.
