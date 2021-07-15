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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1751 - Kaleb Wakefield - 2nd report on the crime
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11 views • July 15, 2021
A car pulled up to the Black home and opened fire. When the Black brothers returned fire, bullets went into Kaleb’s home across the street, with one of them striking him. He was taken to the hospital, where he died about about 30 minutes later.
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