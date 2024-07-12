Maria Zeee: Smart City Dystopian “Precincts” Exposed!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The powers-that-be are once again demonstrating that Australia is the testing ground for the NWO, announcing today their plans for smart city “precincts.” Join Maria Zeee LIVE at 6PM tonight for the suburbs that will be affected first by this dystopian nightmare, and what this will lead to in future.