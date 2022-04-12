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American History, Sovereign, Civil War, Crown Corporation, Khazarian Mafia & the Vatican (2of2)
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35 views • April 12, 2022
Life long historian Bobby Graves, rejoins the program to discuss true American History that he has uncovered through hours and hours of research. He shares his knowledge, which is significantly different than your history books, about the Civil War, the Crown, and the link between the Khazarian Mafia and the Vatican. We also discuss your right as a sovereign and what that means. This is the second show in my series with Bobby Graves. Be sure to watch all of them to get a deep lesson in history that you won't find elsewhere. Learn more about your state assembly at https://states.americanstatenationals.org/. Learn about your state financials at http://cafr1.com/
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