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TruNews - 6/4/21*
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60 views • June 05, 2021
Jun 6, 2021
AMERICA - DUMB, DOPED UP AND DEPENDENT
Courtesy of TruNews
Today on TruNews, guest host Lauren Witzke takes the helm and shares with the audience her testimony of deliverance from bondage to drug addiction and working for the Mexican cartels. She also lays out how Big Pharma is diabolically addicting white America. Virginia congressional candidate Jarome Powell joins the program to talk about the genocidal destruction of black Americans.
Guest host Milo Yiannopoulos walks us through the corporate sellout of America to the LGBT agenda and also gives pointers on how to spot a transexual.
Finally, Jared Holt responds to rumors of being fired from Right Wing Watch.
Milo Yiannopoulos, Lauren Witzke, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 06/04/41.
https://www.trunews.com/stream/america-dumb-doped-up-and-dependent
🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.
🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥
🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
*mirror
AMERICA - DUMB, DOPED UP AND DEPENDENT
Courtesy of TruNews
Today on TruNews, guest host Lauren Witzke takes the helm and shares with the audience her testimony of deliverance from bondage to drug addiction and working for the Mexican cartels. She also lays out how Big Pharma is diabolically addicting white America. Virginia congressional candidate Jarome Powell joins the program to talk about the genocidal destruction of black Americans.
Guest host Milo Yiannopoulos walks us through the corporate sellout of America to the LGBT agenda and also gives pointers on how to spot a transexual.
Finally, Jared Holt responds to rumors of being fired from Right Wing Watch.
Milo Yiannopoulos, Lauren Witzke, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 06/04/41.
https://www.trunews.com/stream/america-dumb-doped-up-and-dependent
🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.
🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥
🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
*mirror
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