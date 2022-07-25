LIVE: Shedding Confirmed – The Jabbed Are “Vaccinating” The Unjabbed

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Stew Peters Network
On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr Jane meets with UK physician and scientist, Dr. Philippe Van Welbergen, one of the original doctors to find damage to the blood from the bioweapon shots in his patients, when standard diagnostic tests failed to show any abnormalities. Now Dr. Philippe reports on very new findings that the UNjabbed are full of graphene and self assembling nanoparticles in their blood….the manifestation of shedding from those who took the dangerous, bioweapon injections for the fake Covid 19 scam. And in the last segment, organic farmer, herbologist, and raw food expert, Raven Ae joins Dr. Jane for the Natural Health Series focusing on reducing inflammation in the body. This is the Dr. Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter Truth In Medicine.
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Full Show: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2022/07/dr-jane-ruby-self-spreading-bioweapons-inescapable-tackling-the-ravages-of-inflammation-full-show/ref/7/
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