Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dr. Steve Turley: Judge Rules Trump Has ABSOLUTE IMMUNITY from Prosecution!!!
channel image
Prevent Global Genocide
1289 Subscribers
105 views
Published Yesterday

(Aug 21, 2023) Dr. Steve Turley: Judge rules Trump has ABSOLUTE IMMUNITY from prosecution!!!


Enjoyed this video? Join my Dr. Steve's Locals community for exclusive content at  drsteveturley.locals.com!

Want free inside stock tips straight from the SEC? Click here to get started now:  https://event.webinarjam.com/channel/turleytalks
———————————————————————
The Courageous Patriot Community is inviting YOU! Join the movement now and build the parallel economy at:

https://join.turleytalks.com/insiders-club-evergreen/?utm_medium=rumble&utm_source=rumbledescriptionvariable&utm_campaign=insidersevergreen&utm_placement=launch&el=rumbledescriptionvariable ———————————————————————
HE’LL BE BACK! Get your limited edition TRUMPINATOR 2024 Bobblehead
HERE:  https://www.proudpatriots.us/3LPDKC/4QJ4X5/?sub1=rumble


Turley Talks on Rumble:  https://rumble.com/v3a1v5p-judge-rules-trump-has-absolute-immunity-from-prosecution.html

Keywords
current eventsdemocratspoliticscorruptionimmunityamericamatt gaetzdonald trumplawjusticepersecutionprosecutionlawfaresteve turleydavid rivkinturley talks

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket