Baby killed by VAXX poison injections "well-child" visit

Australian TikTok influencer Veruca Salt (Kimberley Summer Hartley, 25) shared the tragic news that her 6 week old baby Cash died suddenly in his sleep. Just four days before Cash died, the baby was taken to the doctor for his '6 week shots' which in Australia are: Prevnar13 (Pneumococcal). Rotarix (Rotavirus (oral)). Infanrix Hexa or Vaxelis, both of which target 6 diseases: diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, Haemophilus infuenzae b, hepatitis b, and polio.
Inconsolable after his shots 1 February 2024
https://www.tiktokDOTcom/@verucasalt444/video/7330752664684334337
Died 5 February 2024
https://www.tiktokDOTcom/@verucasalt444/video/7337251408909028609
