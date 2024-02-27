Create New Account
Baby killed by VAXX poison injections "well-child" visit
Australian TikTok influencer Veruca Salt (Kimberley Summer Hartley, 25) shared the tragic news that her 6 week old baby Cash died suddenly in his sleep. Just four days before Cash died, the baby was taken to the doctor for his '6 week shots' which in Australia are: Prevnar13 (Pneumococcal). Rotarix (Rotavirus (oral)). Infanrix Hexa or Vaxelis, both of which target 6 diseases: diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, Haemophilus infuenzae b, hepatitis b, and polio.

Inconsolable after his shots 1 February 2024

Died 5 February 2024

Mirrored = bootcamp

