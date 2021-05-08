Former Maricopa County Recorder, Speaking on Dominion's Control

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Former Maricopa County Recorder, Adrian Fontes, speaking on Dominion about one month ago. By his own words, he has said he ran a perfect election. May he be one of the first who is charged criminally in Arizona.
As we now know, Dominion had full time employees in the Maricopa County Election Center.
Which might explain why County employees didn't have an admin password.
What if they weren't the admins?
What if Dominion employees were the admins?