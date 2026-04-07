Iranian political analyst on why China & Russia are moving closer to Iran - Fouad Izadi

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Iranian political analyst Fouad Izadi on why China and Russia are moving closer to Iran:
"Trump says Iranians are animals. He says attacking their civilian infrastructure isn't a war crime because of that. He says he wants their oil. I'm a businessman and I want to make money."
Two reasons the world is shifting: Trump's insane rhetoric alienates every independent country watching — and Iran's structural power. Half of China's oil passes through Hormuz. Russia needs the North-South Corridor through Iran. Iran is irreplaceable.
"If this continues, Iran's power will only grow."