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Interdisciplinary Perspectives on Transhumanism
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155 views • January 24, 2022
Lecturers from the University of Birmingham's undergraduate degree in Liberal Arts and Natural Sciences (LANS) discuss transhumanism from their different disciplinary perspectives.
Featuring:
0:00:00 Introduction by chair Dr Simon Scott (Philosophy)
0:00:33 Classics perspective - Professor Diana Spencer
0:04:22 History perspective - Dr James Everest
0:08:48 Medicine perspective - Dr Jenny Marshall
0:11:13 Literature perspective - Dr Will Tattersdill
0:13:12 Politics perspective - Dr Julian Pänke
0:17:30 Roundtable discussion
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B7X5auDEGUA
Featuring:
0:00:00 Introduction by chair Dr Simon Scott (Philosophy)
0:00:33 Classics perspective - Professor Diana Spencer
0:04:22 History perspective - Dr James Everest
0:08:48 Medicine perspective - Dr Jenny Marshall
0:11:13 Literature perspective - Dr Will Tattersdill
0:13:12 Politics perspective - Dr Julian Pänke
0:17:30 Roundtable discussion
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B7X5auDEGUA
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