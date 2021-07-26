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The Experimental COVID Shot IS The Pathogen
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1039 views • July 26, 2021
In a recent round table discussion, Dr. David Martin presented the fact that the pathogen is in the experimental shots that are being produced in the name of CONvid-1984. In this episode, We'll hear from Dr. Martin, as well as Dr. Jane Ruby on the Novavax. Friends, this is deadly serious, as in genocide, out in the open premeditated murder and destruction to the human race, and Big Pharma, corrupt politicians and the Mockingbird media, along with numerous doctors and nurses and healthcare professionals who refuse to tell the truth about the CONvid or the shots.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/the-experimental-covid-shot-is-the-pathogen/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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