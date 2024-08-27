BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
False Flags, “Mao” and “Teilhard”, Jesuits Behind War, War Is Slaughter, Jesuit Theater, Gay Jesse
Resistance Rising
Resistance Rising
30 views • 8 months ago

SR 2024-08-26 Teilhard and Mao

Topic list:

* Both Nazi German AND Imperial Japan started their WWII aggressions with acknowledged false flags.
* Our friend “Mao” and his “Communist Revolution”: “saved” by “World War II”.
* “Teilhard” and “Mao”.
* Father Mao got his start in a Catholic Church and Rome bragged about it but then took it down.
* Poor slaughtered Chinese: either “Mao” or Chaing Kai-sheck.
* “this day in history”...27 September 1938...
* “this day in history”...27 September 1939...
* Revisiting Marty 33 Rosary Leeds’ Gnostic Academy and Church of Lord Jesus Christ.
* Will James Delingpole ever get back to Johnny? Here’s a reason why not.
* “Ricky” Gervais is loving life. Here’s how to fix this.
* What German soldiers thought about the “improved M-4 Sherman tank” with “applique armor”.
* What is Vladimir Nabokov known for and did they know that in World War II?
* The “venture capital king of Silicon Valley” was a...?
* Do the Nephilim snake-oil salesmen have a point? —why don’t Adventists agree?
* Did Cesar Wilhelm No. 2 hate the Prophet Daniel?
* Does anyone take the “Church of England” seriously? Hopefully not after this.
* Jesuit assassins in “RED 2”.
* “Baptist Pastor” Steven Anderson caught giving full cover for Rome.
* Brother Young Frankenstein
* Our friend Steve Wohlberg was on the Jesse Lee Peterson show. Here’s what we know!
* Will Johnny get to Christian Jesuit Pinto’s new documentary?

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

 

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

 

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

 

Johnny’s Audio/Video Archive on Odysee
This is my main repository! Everything Johnny is here (including all Resistance Rising podcasts)!!
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

 

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

Bill Munsell and RBN: The Remnant Broadcasting Network

On Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/ralph.meeker.16

 

On Odysee
https://odysee.com/@wimbilltunestv:4

On Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/Wimbill

Bill’s email:
bill munsell 9 (at) gmail . com

Darnell’s blog
https://independentconservative.com/

 

Darnell on Gab
https://gab.com/JesusSavedDMC

Mr. Alex on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/alex.h.kuen

