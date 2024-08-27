False Flags, “Mao” and “Teilhard”, Jesuits Behind War, War Is Slaughter, Jesuit Theater, Gay Jesse

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SR 2024-08-26 Teilhard and Mao
Topic list:
* Both Nazi German AND Imperial Japan started their WWII
aggressions with acknowledged false flags.
* Our friend “Mao” and his “Communist Revolution”: “saved” by “World War II”.
* “Teilhard” and “Mao”.
* Father Mao got his start in a Catholic Church and Rome bragged about it but then took it down.
* Poor slaughtered Chinese: either “Mao” or Chaing Kai-sheck.
* “this day in history”...27 September 1938...
* “this day in history”...27 September 1939...
* Revisiting Marty 33 Rosary Leeds’ Gnostic Academy and Church of Lord Jesus Christ.
* Will James Delingpole ever get back to Johnny? Here’s a reason why not.
* “Ricky” Gervais is loving life. Here’s how to fix this.
* What German soldiers thought about the “improved M-4 Sherman tank” with “applique armor”.
* What is Vladimir Nabokov known for and did they know that in World War II?
* The “venture capital king of Silicon Valley” was a...?
* Do the Nephilim snake-oil salesmen have a point? —why don’t Adventists agree?
* Did Cesar Wilhelm No. 2 hate the Prophet Daniel?
* Does anyone take the “Church of England” seriously? Hopefully not after this.
* Jesuit assassins in “RED 2”.
* “Baptist Pastor” Steven Anderson caught giving full cover for Rome.
* Brother Young Frankenstein
* Our friend Steve Wohlberg was on the Jesse Lee Peterson show. Here’s what we know!
* Will Johnny get to Christian Jesuit Pinto’s new documentary?
