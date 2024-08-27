False Flags, “Mao” and “Teilhard”, Jesuits Behind War, War Is Slaughter, Jesuit Theater, Gay Jesse

SR 2024-08-26 Teilhard and Mao

Topic list:

* Both Nazi German AND Imperial Japan started their WWII aggressions with acknowledged false flags.

* Our friend “Mao” and his “Communist Revolution”: “saved” by “World War II”.

* “Teilhard” and “Mao”.

* Father Mao got his start in a Catholic Church and Rome bragged about it but then took it down.

* Poor slaughtered Chinese: either “Mao” or Chaing Kai-sheck.

* “this day in history”...27 September 1938...

* “this day in history”...27 September 1939...

* Revisiting Marty 33 Rosary Leeds’ Gnostic Academy and Church of Lord Jesus Christ.

* Will James Delingpole ever get back to Johnny? Here’s a reason why not.

* “Ricky” Gervais is loving life. Here’s how to fix this.

* What German soldiers thought about the “improved M-4 Sherman tank” with “applique armor”.

* What is Vladimir Nabokov known for and did they know that in World War II?

* The “venture capital king of Silicon Valley” was a...?

* Do the Nephilim snake-oil salesmen have a point? —why don’t Adventists agree?

* Did Cesar Wilhelm No. 2 hate the Prophet Daniel?

* Does anyone take the “Church of England” seriously? Hopefully not after this.

* Jesuit assassins in “RED 2”.

* “Baptist Pastor” Steven Anderson caught giving full cover for Rome.

* Brother Young Frankenstein

* Our friend Steve Wohlberg was on the Jesse Lee Peterson show. Here’s what we know!

* Will Johnny get to Christian Jesuit Pinto’s new documentary?

_____________________

