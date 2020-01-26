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Clips from Movie Contagion (2011)
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108 views • January 26, 2020
Clips from Movie Contagion (2011)
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Any Disease has known dangers once contracted
Strengthening the Body with Vitamin D3(sunlight), Vitamin C, a good Mineral Supplement that includes Magnesium, Calcium, zinc, copper, iodine, selenium...
and lots of Rest and Good clean food and pure water will help heal the body.
It goes without saying don't eat, drink, inhale toxins or live in EMF Radiation.
Cell and WiFi radiation in a City of 11+ Million people must be high.
Vaccines are a totally Avoidable risk with unknown dangers including Death
https://www.brighteon.com/3dec332d-fd96-4654-a72f-55b702bd9262
CAUGHT ON CAMERA- W.H.O Scientists Question Safety Of Vaccines
Shocking footage from inside The W.H.O. Global Vaccine Safety Summit on Dec. 2&3 2019.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Any Disease has known dangers once contracted
Strengthening the Body with Vitamin D3(sunlight), Vitamin C, a good Mineral Supplement that includes Magnesium, Calcium, zinc, copper, iodine, selenium...
and lots of Rest and Good clean food and pure water will help heal the body.
It goes without saying don't eat, drink, inhale toxins or live in EMF Radiation.
Cell and WiFi radiation in a City of 11+ Million people must be high.
Vaccines are a totally Avoidable risk with unknown dangers including Death
https://www.brighteon.com/3dec332d-fd96-4654-a72f-55b702bd9262
CAUGHT ON CAMERA- W.H.O Scientists Question Safety Of Vaccines
Shocking footage from inside The W.H.O. Global Vaccine Safety Summit on Dec. 2&3 2019.
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