Dr. Make House Calls Ohio Is My Country Saith Almighty God! A Sovereign Nation 3.12.21

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"Ohio Is My Country Saith Almighty God!" "Ohio is a Sovereign Nation." The Right for us to form our own government came from Almighty God who set us free. We live only by God's laws.
Patriot Gallery Post: Ohio's motto: All things, good things, are possible with God. Apart from God men can do nothing "good", "right", "Holy", honorable, or noble. Men apart from God will not be tolerated in Ohio. https://www.openbible.info/topics/good_works
When wickedness is tolerated, people suffer. History is our authority of this fact. We had the right to form our own government, to enjoy our God given right, duty, and responsibility to defend and protect our God given right to live free from those individuals, (or organized groups of individuals), who desire to harm us, enslave us, to dominate us and subjugate the people of Ohio. Free from those who do so with the hard, heavy hand of a task master, treating the people as mere animals, slaves to be beaten at the whims of the clinically insane, (who should be institutionalized). When they are institutionalized, jailed, imprisoned for their crimes)...Then, we the people are free, safe and secure in our own homes, free from them and the harm they would chose to do if allowed.