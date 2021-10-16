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CNN/MSM Caught Red Handed The Great Ivermectin Compilation THEY LIE LIE LIE [16.10.2021]
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131 views • October 16, 2021
'Grapefruit seed extract, ginger root, B19, iodine, zinc, vita c in high doses.
Natural healing, and Ivermectin kills parasites, which cause cancer.
They send pple away with parasitic disease to die under the false fuck diagnosis of Irritable Bowel Disease, which is caused by parasites.
Apricot kernels containing high B17 to cure stage 4 cancer have bn taken off the shelves in health shops.
And dog worm tablets also.
And even baking soda is gone, because baking soda lowers the pH level and kills cancer cells.
Mother Earth has it all plus a bit of help from Ivermectin?
Thats why they refuse its usage.
Not to mention all the other plants that left humanity with zero health problems when used accordingly.
Voynich Code i think was their plan to demonise natural medicine.'
Banned Video Archive
19098 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/H9DSDT7zlDfy/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hiddenvideos/
Natural healing, and Ivermectin kills parasites, which cause cancer.
They send pple away with parasitic disease to die under the false fuck diagnosis of Irritable Bowel Disease, which is caused by parasites.
Apricot kernels containing high B17 to cure stage 4 cancer have bn taken off the shelves in health shops.
And dog worm tablets also.
And even baking soda is gone, because baking soda lowers the pH level and kills cancer cells.
Mother Earth has it all plus a bit of help from Ivermectin?
Thats why they refuse its usage.
Not to mention all the other plants that left humanity with zero health problems when used accordingly.
Voynich Code i think was their plan to demonise natural medicine.'
Banned Video Archive
19098 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/H9DSDT7zlDfy/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hiddenvideos/
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