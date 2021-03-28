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Illuminati Card Game (1995) by Steve Jackson Games
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109 views • March 28, 2021
Illuminati Card Game (1995)
by Steve Jackson Games
Illuminati is a standalone card game made by Steve Jackson Games, inspired by the 1975 book, The Illuminatus! Trilogy, by Robert Anton Wilson and Robert Shea. The game has ominous secret societies competing with each other to control the world through various means, including legal, illegal, and even mystical.
by Steve Jackson Games
Illuminati is a standalone card game made by Steve Jackson Games, inspired by the 1975 book, The Illuminatus! Trilogy, by Robert Anton Wilson and Robert Shea. The game has ominous secret societies competing with each other to control the world through various means, including legal, illegal, and even mystical.
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