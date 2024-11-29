© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Palestinian woman describes the inhumane conditions faced by tens of thousands of displaced civilians in makeshift tents due to the onset of the winter season and the lack of basic services across the Gaza Strip.
More than 2 million Palestinians live in temporary tents, enduring harsh conditions as they lack warm clothes, blankets, and essential supplies, amid the ongoing Israeli genocide in Gaza.