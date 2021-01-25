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ThePatriotNurse: The Coming Persecution And RISE of The American Underground
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174 views • January 25, 2021
Church Bombing in California. Trump supporter being Deplatformed and Accounts being closed. Conservatives being "Depersonalized". People are scared and without savings.
Intimidation and discouragement. Pastors and Rabbis will be charged with Hate Crimes. Churches and Synagogues would Grow Buildings of stead of Fidelity to the Word of God. Mental Health issues and American Conservative Underground. Download encrypted Apps leave your Cellphone at home. Store up your food. God pays your Bills, [EDD:You do your effort, and he will provide for your NEEDS of stead of your Wants.]
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
Intimidation and discouragement. Pastors and Rabbis will be charged with Hate Crimes. Churches and Synagogues would Grow Buildings of stead of Fidelity to the Word of God. Mental Health issues and American Conservative Underground. Download encrypted Apps leave your Cellphone at home. Store up your food. God pays your Bills, [EDD:You do your effort, and he will provide for your NEEDS of stead of your Wants.]
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
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