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ION US - Passion and Coincidence: Cuck Slayer in Shackles and Pandemic Parallelism 2020-01-23
ION US
ION US
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55 views • January 24, 2020
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Owen Shroyer's arrest is a YUGE deal. Where is Trump? Crickets so far.

Bill "lets kill everyone, ha ha ha" Gates and the gang of usual suspects just so happened to envision the current Wuhan coronavirus global outbreak, have the virus patented, and have the most to gain just as Natural News and others who dare to inform others about vaccines are coincidentally de-platformed at the ISP level on the eve (so to speak) of the outbreak.

P.S.
To support ION US you can choose from our many lovely ocean-view properties that just so happen to double as the highest peaks in Colorado. (That was a joke regarding the very likely implausibility that this outbreak is a coincidence. In case you don't get it or are a globalist. Apologies for the redundancy.)

www.brighteon.com/channel/internationalmanofmrdeeds (Easy, right? lol)

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trumpcurrent eventsinfowarspoliticsroger stoneoutbreakowen shroyerchinaimpeachmentpandemicwashington dcfoundationbill gatespopulation reductionsavanah hernandezworld health organizationwuhancoronaviruspirbright institutemelinda gates
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy