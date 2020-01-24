ION US - Passion and Coincidence: Cuck Slayer in Shackles and Pandemic Parallelism 2020-01-23

Like the video, subscribe to the ION US channel! Thanks!Owen Shroyer's arrest is a YUGE deal. Where is Trump? Crickets so far.Bill "lets kill everyone, ha ha ha" Gates and the gang of usual suspects just so happened to envision the current Wuhan coronavirus global outbreak, have the virus patented, and have the most to gain just as Natural News and others who dare to inform others about vaccines are coincidentally de-platformed at the ISP level on the eve (so to speak) of the outbreak.P.S.To support ION US you can choose from our many lovely ocean-view properties that just so happen to double as the highest peaks in Colorado. (That was a joke regarding the very likely implausibility that this outbreak is a coincidence. In case you don't get it or are a globalist. Apologies for the redundancy.)www.brighteon.com/channel/internationalmanofmrdeeds (Easy, right? lol)Feedback/Suggestions/Follow:gab.com/ionusSupport Brighteonstore.com (How we get to be here)Support Infowarsstore.com (THE independent media nexus point)Support Project Veritas (US Liberty Movement Undercover Investigations Department)Support Trump (The best ones do :-)Support science (Show your work. Expect the same.)Have a great day, World!**FAIR USE**Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research.Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.**All images, audio/video clips, documents, etc used by ION US that are not created by ION US are used under the protection of FAIR USE.**