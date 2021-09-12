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LET’S TALK ABOUT PEBBLEGATE WITH TYLER RUSSELL
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110 views • September 12, 2021
Press For Truth

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The liberal government is using a gravel throwing incident to drum up sympathy for Trudeau as he continues to fall behind in the polls on his campaign tour. But who actually threw the gravel and why? In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth speaks with Tyler Russell of Canada First about what happened at the London rally where Trudeau was hit with pebbles and then he went on to compare the incident to the storming of the capital building in Washington!

To learn more from Tyler visit:
tylerlrussell.ca

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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