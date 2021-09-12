LET’S TALK ABOUT PEBBLEGATE WITH TYLER RUSSELL

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
pressfortruth
DONATE ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/donate/
PATREON ➜ https://www.patreon.com/PressForTruth
SUBSCRIBESTAR ➜ https://www.subscribestar.com/pressfortruth
Operation Save The Press (For Truth)! ➜ https://gogetfunding.com/operationsavethepress/
The liberal government is using a gravel throwing incident to drum up sympathy for Trudeau as he continues to fall behind in the polls on his campaign tour. But who actually threw the gravel and why? In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth speaks with Tyler Russell of Canada First about what happened at the London rally where Trudeau was hit with pebbles and then he went on to compare the incident to the storming of the capital building in Washington!
To learn more from Tyler visit:
tylerlrussell.ca
If you appreciate my efforts please consider making a contribution here:
SUPPORT:
PATREON ➜ https://www.patreon.com/PressForTruth
SUBSCRIBESTAR ➜ https://www.subscribestar.com/pressfortruth
DONATE via Paypal ➜ https://www.paypal.me/PressforTruth
GoGetFunding ➜ https://goget.fund/2UBhENH
Bitcoin ➜ 19pNb9m5NyeDNXqTEAgZ5pyAXJwNroPKwq
Or you can send an e-transfer to [email protected]
If you’re old fashioned like we are and prefer to keep it old school, we also accept cash, cheques, equipment and words of encouragement! You can send us those things here:
Dan Dicks P.O. Box 1521 Squamish BC V8B 0B1
SUBSCRIBE:
BITCHUTE ➜ https://www.bitchute.com/pressfortruth/
LBRY ➜ https://lbry.tv/@PressForTruth
FLOTE ➜ https://flote.app/DanDicksPFT
MINDS ➜ https://www.minds.com/pressfortruth
YOUTUBE (meh) ➜ https://www.youtube.com/user/weavingspider
FOLLOW:
PARLER ➜ https://parler.com/profile/DanDicksPFT/posts
INSTAGRAM ➜ http://instagram.com/dandickspft
TWITTER ➜ http://twitter.com/#!/DanDicksPFT
POCKETNET➜ https://tinyurl.com/yyju6yg8
GAB ➜ https://gab.com/PressForTruth