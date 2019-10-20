WHERE WAS THE MEDIA? Obama backed ISIS Genocide 170,000 Syrian Christians

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Published on Oct 19, 2019
Today the liberal media and anti-Trump politicians are outraged that President Trump withdrew 50 US soldiers from northern Iraq. Obama did nothing to prevent thousands of deaths and media ignored this mass slaughter or told lies to defend ISIS. In fact, while Christians all over the Middle East where dying at the hands of terrorists, Obama was partying.