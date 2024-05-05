I had Dementia in my 40's

This is Cindy Kennedy, an amazing woman, who in her early 40's was diagnosed with early onset of Dementia, an early menopause, and had 12 BRAIN LESIONS!





All of which she contributes to a low fat diet, and the many prescribed drugs given to her through life.

Now she attributes her remarkable recovery to a high fat, clean food diet.





Which has started her on a new mission in life, which is to help others with metabolic therapies treating cancers, and other diseases.





She is the co-founder, and instigator of "The Metabolic Terrain Institute of Health"

along with Dr. Nasha Winters, author of the book "The metabolic approach to cancer" .





